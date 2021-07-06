Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE distributes 750,000 meals to Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal as part of 100 Million Meals campaign

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The “100 Million Meals” campaign’s food parcels distribution has been completed in Tanzania, Kenya and Senegal, providing more than 750,000 meals to low-income individuals and families.

In collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) and the local authorities and charities, parcels of easy-to-store food items, including rice, flour, oil, and sugar, were distributed to empower beneficiaries to prepare their own meals. One food parcel sustains a family of five for one month.

In coordination with the UAE Embassy in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, 240,000 meals were distributed in the Wete district on Pemba Island, Makonde and Bangui districts on Unguja Island in Zanzibar, as well as in the Kigoma Region.

The UAE Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, supported the distribution of 342,000 meals in the capital, as well as in the Mombasa, Asilia, Wajir, and Lamu regions, while the UAE Embassy in Senegal’s Dakar coordinated with Al Wasaat Charity Association, to distribute 172,800 meals in Tivawan and Gombe.

RELATED STORY: UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ initiative sends 600,000 food packs to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Advisor to Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRCH, said that the campaign reflects the values of kindness and generosity which are deeply embedded in the UAE’s society. “Philanthropy and taking the initiative to help people across the world regardless of race, colour or nationalities, have been at the core of the UAE’s humanitarian philosophy.”

He added, “The completion of the distribution of food parcels in three new countries provides an immediate safety net for thousands of families in need and empowers them against hunger and malnutrition while strengthening the UAE’s global humanitarian role.”

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said that the UAE’s embassies and diplomatic missions abroad, in coordination with local authorities and charity organisations, play a vital role in the success of field and logistical operations to deliver the food aid provided by the campaign.

READ ON: UAE to send additional 19 million meals in Gaza as part of ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign

He added, “the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives represent a sustainable path that is constantly evolving and expanding in charity and relief work, in parallel with the swift response to crises and challenges around the world.”

The 100 Million Meals campaign provides food support – in cooperation with local charity and humanitarian organisations – in 30 beneficiary countries, including Sudan, Yemen, Tunisia, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sierra Leone, Angola, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Burundi, Benin, Kosovo, and Brazil.

The campaign is a practical response to the global challenge of hunger and malnutrition that has doubled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening 821 million people around the world. The campaign falls under the Humanitarian Aid and Relief pillar, one of the five main pillars of the work of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Malacañang wishes ‘best of luck’ for Pacquiao on fight against Spence this August 2021

10 mins ago

PH to impose tighter controls against Lambda variant

18 mins ago
TFT_COVID UAE update General genericcc

COVID-19: UAE reports 1,552 new cases, total now at 642,601

1 hour ago

DOLE to validate vaccination cards of fully vaccinated returning OFWs through POLO offices

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button