Some survivors in Sulu plane crash still in critical condition – AFP chief

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief General Cirilito Sobejana said that some survivors of the tragic military plane crash in Sulu remain in critical condition.

Sobejana said that some of the survivors were immediately brought to the intensive care units while others underwent an operation.

“Meron pa pong kritikal. In fact, ‘yung na-consider natin na critical agad-agad nating inoperahan immediately pagdating nila doon sa pagamutan,” Sobejana told CNN Philippines.

The AFP chief said that the challenge now is identifying the remains of those who died from the plane crash.

“We’ve identified 7 of the remains. DNA and dental records are being used to identify the victims,” he said.

The black box or flight recorder has also been recovered from the crash site.

“We retrieved the black box last night. Maririnig natin ‘yung last conversation ng pilot at crew sa cockpit,” he added.

The death toll from the fatal crash jumps to 52 on Monday evening. (TDT)