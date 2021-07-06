Only 10.9% Filipinos confirmed inoculated with at least one COVID-19 jab

Barely 10.9% of Filipinos have taken one COVID-19 jab since the Philippines’ nationwide vaccination drive began in March this year.

This is equivalent to 12 million people, out of the Philippines’ 110 million population, who have been inoculated with at least their first dose of the vaccine, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19. The NTF aims at fully vaccinating 70% of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Meanwhile, July 6 witnessed the 12 millionth dose being given throughout the Philippines, NTF deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon told media, adding that two million more Filipinos have been vaccinated with their first dose within barely two weeks.

NTF data highlighted 2,868,905 people (2.60% of the population) having taken both vaccine doses by July 4.

The Philippines witnessed the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia — trailing behind Indonesia, with 1.44 million COVID-19 cases and 24,192 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Metro Manila region – which had become the COVID-19 outbreak’s epicenter is experiencing limited vaccine supply in the wake of local governments limiting their vaccination programs. H

owever, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. had assured that the country will get a steady supply of vaccine shipments for the year.

About one million AstraZeneca vaccine shots donated by Japan and 170,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V are expected to arrive this week, according to Malacañang. (AW)