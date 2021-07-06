Family reminisces 24-year-old soldier’s last video call prior to tragic Sulu plane crash

A soldier who died in the tragic Sulu plane crash had his last video call to his family in Panabo City moments before the plane killed 52 people in the worst military plane air disaster in the country’s history.

When the plane took off from Cagayan de Oro City on July 4, Army Private Archie Barba’s family did not know that this would be the last time they ever spoke to him.

Christine, Archie’s sister recalled that her 24-year-old brother had just started his seven-month training in the Philippine army and never failed to contact his family. She said that he had promised to call them as soon as they landed in Jolo.

However, the next news she received was of his death in the plane crash – that was highlighted in videos and social media posts by friends – and later by an official.

Archie had completed his two-year vocational course and helped his father on their banana plantation before joining the Army.

During his training, Christine recalled that her brother also promised to buy a car for his father to go into business, apart from promising to repair their house and to send her child to school. (AW)