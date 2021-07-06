Duterte praises Filipinos’ hard work leading to completion of LRT-2 East Extension Project

(PNA) – President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday hailed the construction of the PHP4.5 billion LRT-2 East Extension Project, assuring Filipinos that they would continue to reap the benefits of other projects under his administration’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

In his speech during the inauguration of the extended line, Duterte said the opening of two more LRT 2 stations— Marikina-Pasig and Antipolo – will increase the line’s daily capacity by 80,000 passengers.

“The usual three-hour travel [time] from Recto [in] Manila to Masinag in Antipolo will now be just 40 minutes,” he said.

He noted that the project will also improve mobility and ensure transportation connectivity, especially in the eastern part of Metro Manila, according to reports from the Philippine News Agency.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: New trains for LRT-1 Cavite Extension arrive in PH, to cut travel time to only 25 minutes

“Now, our commuters can travel faster, be more productive at work, and enjoy quality time with their loved ones, especially in the middle of this health crisis,” he added.

He thanked the workers and engineers behind the project’s planning and construction.

“Allow me to thank the hardworking and visionary workers and engineers who took part in the planning and construction of this railway extension and the two new stations that we open today,” he said.

He commended the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and all its private sector partners for the completion of the project despite the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Your efforts and determination show that our government stops at nothing to carry on with its mandate to serve the people’s interests no matter the circumstances,” he said.

Duterte guaranteed that the extended line and other developments would be “responsive” to the challenges of the 21st century.

READ ON: France keen to fund Philippines’ first urban car cable project – Dominguez

“Let me assure you that we will fully reap the benefits of our ‘Build, Build, Build’ Program as we continue to overcome the pandemic and gradually reopen our economy,” he said.

He also encouraged the public to help the government in creating an environment that will allow the safe reopening of economic activities.

“We can do this by getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and continuing to follow minimum health standards at work and in public places, especially in public transportation facilities like the LRT. To my kababayans, I invite you to remain steadfast in this journey as we reach for our final destination of achieving a more comfortable and dignified life for every Filipino,” he added.

The LRT-2 East Extension Project is expected to help reduce traffic congestion along Marcos Highway, especially in Marikina, Pasig and Antipolo.