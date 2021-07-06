Abu Dhabi sets new rules for home quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 positive cases

Vaccinated people who have been exposed to a COVID-19 are now required to undergo a seven-day quarantine.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office announced that vaccinated individuals will be required to take a PCR test on day six which – if negative – means that they can remove the tracker device on day seven, according to new rules issued on July 6.

Unvaccinated people should quarantine themselves for 12 days and do a PCR test on day 11 where a negative result means they can take off the device on day 12.

The new rules were announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

Earlier, the home quarantine period comprised five days with a PCR test required to Be done on day four.

The electronic wristbands will be taken off at centres in Mina Zayed, Mafraq Hospital and Adnec in Abu Dhabi; Al Ain Convention Centre; Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra; and all Abu Dhabi Health Services hospitals in Al Dhafra.

The authority had also updated its guidelines for vaccinated travellers flying into the emirate — from countries not on its green list – having to quarantine themselves for seven days, while unvaccinated passengers from countries not on the green list had to remain in quarantine for 12 days – while those arriving from green list countries did not need to quarantine.

Parents with unvaccinated children — returning to Abu Dhabi after the summer holidays – need to plan home quarantine before they return to school, the officials stated, adding that school staff and students over 16 years of age should have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine before start of the new school term. (AW)