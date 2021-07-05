Latest NewsNewsTFT News

USA’s Oakland Zoo vaccinates tigers, bears against COVID-19 amidst lack of supply in poorer nations

Staff Report

Even as many countries are struggling to get inoculated, the US seems to have enough COVID-19 vaccines stock to protect even its wild inhabitants at the Oakland Zoo in the US, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Francisco Bay Area zoo is using an experimental vaccine in inoculating its big cats, bears, and ferrets against the coronavirus — as part of a national effort to protect animal species.

The Zoo’s Tigers — named Ginger and Molly — were the first two animals to be jabbed with the doses that were donated and developed by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis in New Jersey.

The vaccinations were part of the Zoo’s proactive activity against COVID-19 even though none of its wild inhabitants had caught the virus, Alex Herman, vice president of veterinary services at the zoo, said while adding that the tigers, black and grizzly bears, mountain lions and ferrets were first to receive the two doses, while primates are next on the vaccination list. (AW)

