#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 40,434 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to July 5, Monday, stands at 15,574,641 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 157.47 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

