Sharjah Police fines 21,266 people for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

The Sharjah Police issued 21,266 fines to people in June for flouting COVID_19 safety and precautionary guidelines.

The total came from intensified campaigns conducted in residential, commercial, and industrial areas to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to Major-General Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah authorities arrest 13 people for violating COVID-19 protocols for playing cricket

Al Shamsi said among the most commom violation is non-compliance with wearing masks.

Meanwhile, violations were also recorded in three-person cap on traveling in a car.

Hi-tech monitoring devices caught several people in indoor spaces, who were not wearing masks, despite exhibiting symptoms of fever and flu.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi fines 4,210 individuals, establishments for COVID-19 protocol violations fined, 786 others warned

The force also fined several people for failure to maintain social distancing.

Al Shamsi added that the Sharjah Police would continue to intensify inspections and awareness to ensure the compliance and cooperation of public to safety protocols.

He also urged the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety rules. (RA)