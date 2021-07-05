Ras Al Khaimah restricts establishments to vaccinated, extends implementation of COVID-19 protocols

Ras Al Khaimah has limited public events and establishments to individuals who have received their COVID-19 jabs.

According to the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, only individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 or participating in the clinical trials are allowed in sporting, social and cultural events.

The authority added that a negative PCR test result, with a 48-hour validity, must be presented.

Meanwhile, the public has been reminded to update their vaccination details on the Al Hosn app.

The emirate has also extended the implementation of Covid-19 preventive and precautionary measures until August 31, 2021.

Access to public beaches and parks will be limited to 70% of the total capacity, while public transport, cinemas, recreational events and activities, fitness centers and gyms, hotel swimming pools and beaches will be limited to 50% capacity .

Shopping malls are allowed to operate at 60% capacity.

Restaurants and cafes must comply with 2-meter distance between tables, with a maximum of 4 people at a table, except for members of the same family

Family gatherings and community events, such as weddings will continue to be capped to 10 people, while funerals can have a maximum of 20 people.

The 2-meter social distancing guidelines and the facemask rule will remain in place. (RA)