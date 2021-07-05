Pope Francis to undergo colon surgery in Rome hospital

Pope Francis has gone to a hospital in Rome for scheduled colon surgery, the Vatican confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement, the Vatican announced the Pope had been diagnosed with “symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” or an abnormal narrowing of the large intestine.

“This afternoon His Holiness Pope Francis went to the A. Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome where he will undergo a scheduled surgery for a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See’s Press Office, said.

The announcement came hours after the Argentina-born Roman Catholic pontiff made a public appearance before crowds in St. Peter’s Square, Associated Press reported.

In his regular appearance at the St.Peter’s Square last week, Pope Francis urged people for special prayers for himself. He also announced his plans to visit Hungary and Slovakia in September.

Meanwhile, a new medical bulletin will be released after the surgery.