PH Delta COVID-19 cases rises to 19, all from returning Overseas Filipinos

The Department of Health has detected two more cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant from returning overseas Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia.

The two new cases bring the current total of Delta COVID-19 cases to 19.

“The two new Delta variant cases are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) with travel history from Saudi Arabia,” the DOH said in a statement.

“Both arrived in the Philippines on May 29, 2021 and have completed the requisite 10-day isolation period,” the department added.

RELATED STORY: Malaysia warns of new COVID-19 variant that’s ‘deadlier than Delta’

Meantime, the DOH said that the new cases have been discharged from the quarantine facility after being tagged as recovered.

The country also detected 132 new Alpha variant cases of the variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

“Of the additional 132 Alpha variant cases detected, 125 are local cases, one is an ROF, and six are being verified as to whether these are local or ROF cases. Based on the case line list, 15 cases have died and 117 cases have been tagged as recovered. The Alpha variant cases now total 1,217,” the statement said.

119 new Beta variant cases of the variant first detected in South Africa were also confirmed by the DOH.

“Of the additional 119 Beta variant cases detected, 111 are local cases, two are ROFs, and six cases are being verified as to whether these are local or ROF cases. Based on the case line list, three cases are currently active, 104 cases have been tagged as recovered, and 12 cases have died. The total Beta variant cases are now 1,386,” the DOH said.

READ ON: Study suggests Epsilon variant of COVID-19 more resistant to mRNA vaccines

The Theta variant or the variant first detected in the Philippines has been present in three local cases. All of them recovered from the disease.

The Philippine government has extended the travel ban to seven countries including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka until July 15.

This is the fourth time the travel ban has been extended in order to curb the entry of the more transmissible Delta variant first detected in India.

The government only allows some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from UAE, Oman, India and three other countries to return to the country despite the prevailing travel ban but only through repatriation flights. Commercial flights are still prohibited. (TDT)