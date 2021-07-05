Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PCR tests at home offered in Dubai

PCR tests in Dubai can be booked through ride-hailing app Careem, to have yourself tested from the comforts of your home.

Customers can now arrange PCR tests for residents and tourists at any time.

They can also choose their preferred schedule and a DHA-licensed nurse will come to their home, office or hotel to do the COVID-19 test. The service is capable of providing test results within 24 hours.

The at-home PCR test service is priced at AED199 – more expensive PCR tests which cost AED150 in Dubai’s government-run hospitals.

Adeeb Warsi, managing director of platforms, Careem explained the service will allow customers to easily make a booking using their linked card or Careem Pay, facilitating a convenient and seamless experience.

“As we anticipate an increase in demand for PCR testing with Expo on the horizon, we believe this launch will create more value for customers, with yet another valuable service available on the app,” he said.

The Get Vaccinated service has served 212,581 customers since January. (RA)

