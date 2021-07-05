Man jailed for traveling to PH to have sex with minor

A New Jersey man who had gone to the Philippines to have sex with a minor was sentenced to nine years behind bars.

The US Court also ordered James Diggs, 45, of Somerville, to serve five years of supervised release following his release from prison and must register as a sex offender, Associated Press reported.

Court documents showed Diggs had traveled to the Philippines in October 2018 to engage in sex with a child in exchange for money.

He was aware that the victim was a minor, the court heard.

Between September 2018 and February 2019, Diggs also used an online messaging application to persuade, induce, entice and coerce the victim to engage in sexual activity.

Diggs had pleaded guilty back in February to traveling outside the United States to engage in criminal sexual activity.