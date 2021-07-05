Malaysia warns of new COVID-19 variant that’s ‘deadlier than Delta’

Malaysian health officials warned about a new COVID-19 variant feared to be deadlier than the contagious Delta COVID-19.

The so-called ‘Lambda’ variant has been found in at least 30 countries in the past four weeks.

“The Lambda strain was reported to have originated from Peru, the country with the highest mortality rate in the world,” the Malaysian Health Ministry said in a tweet.

The Health Ministry also shared reports from Australia that the strain has also been detected in the United Kingdom.

The portal reported that six cases of the Lambda variant have been detected in the UK.

Researchers are now worried that the Lambda variant is more infectious than the Delta variant.

The Philippines has so far recorded 17 cases of the more transmissible COVID-19 variant. (TDT)