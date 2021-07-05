Filipino cellist bags key international music prize

A 13-year-old boy has bagged his fifth “first” prize in an international music competition for his excellent performance on the cello.

Damodar Das Castillo, a scholar at Salzburg Mozarteum, Castillo won the first prize (category C) in the Musica Goritiensis International Music Competition held in Italy from May 29 to June 2, 2021.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Filipino artists unite in star-studded ‘Stop All Hate’ music video

The jury included distinguished cellists and music teacher Wilfried Tachezi (Austria), Federico Magris (Italy), Igor Mitrović (Slovenia), Branimir Pustički (Croatia) and Carlo Teodoro (Italy).

While the live competition was supposed to be held at Theater Kulturni in Gorizia, Italy, the pandemic changed the program to ask qualified contestants to submit their performance videos instead.

READ ON: Pinoy teaches students science, maths through music

Castillo won the first prize after submitting a video of him playing Auguste Franchomme’s Caprice no. 9 in b minor Op.72, a second movement from Francois Francoeur’s Cello Sonata in E Major and the first movement from Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor, Opus 85.

Meanwhile, Slovenian cellist Sifrara Ivana and Austrian cellist Kolloros Maximimilan took the second prize, while three other Slovenians tied for the third prize. (AW)