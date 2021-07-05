Ex-Pacquiao opponent Ledbawa dies due to COVID-19

Senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao mourns the death of South African boxer Lehlohonolo “Lehlo” Ledwaba.

Pacquiao fought with the South African boxer in 2001. Pacquiao was then 22 years old and on his track to becoming world champion.

RELATED STORY: Pacquiao vs. Spence: Details on both boxers for upcoming August 2021 bout announced

“So sad to hear the passing of Lehlo Ledbawa! He was a true champion in and out of the ring and left behind an amazing legacy. RIP champ,” Pacquiao said on Twitter.

Reports said that Lehlo died from COVID-19. He was 49 years old.

Lehlo had a boxing career spanning from 1990 to 2006.

READ ON: Duterte feels Pacquiao ‘too old’ for boxing

Pacquiao is now in the United States to prepare for his welterweight fight against Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 in Las Vegas.

Coach Buboy Fernandez told the media that the that looser COVID-19 restrictions in Los Angeles played a role in deciding to bring camp to the US earlier than expected. (TDT)