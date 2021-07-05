Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai launches bus depots to optimize travel timings, operations from July 5

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opens Monday (5 July 2021), a Mini Bus Depot next Etisalat Metro Station on the Green Line. The new depot will house buses deployed on Route (F07) and (367) instead of sending them to the bus depots at Al Awir, Al Khawaneej and Al Ruwayah. As such, it will improve the operational efficiency of these two routes by saving dead kilometres due to travelling to those depots.

The (F07) Bus Route moves from Etisalat metro station and reaches the Labour accommodation at Al Qusais, while (367) Bus Route moves from Etisalat metro station and reaches High Bay of Dubai Silicon Oasis.

RELATED STORY: Dubai RTA announces completion of three mall-like bus stations

RTA is also introducing several improvements on other Dubai Bus routes including the launch of two metro feeder routes (F19A) and (F19B) during off-peak times (from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm) at a service frequency of 30 minutes.

Moreover, the timings of Routes (F24), (F07), (F18), and (F22) will be improved. More journeys will be added in the morning to synchronise them with the revised timetables of the Green Line of the metro service starting at 05:00 am in the direction of Creek Metro Station.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Malaysia warns of new COVID-19 variant that’s ‘deadlier than Delta’

6 mins ago

LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach spotted with boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey in Dubai

26 mins ago

UAE surpasses Seychelles to become the most vaccinated nation against COVID-19

31 mins ago

Sharjah Police fines 21,266 people for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button