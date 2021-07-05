Latest News

Drug test may become mandatory for citizens, expats in Kuwait

Staff Report

A Kuwaiti lawmaker has proposed that all citizens and expatriates should undergo mandatory drug tests, in view of the increasing drug cases in the country.

MP Muhaned Al Sayer urged the rollout of drug testing on Kuwaitis during their applications for marriage or employment, while migrants would have to take the test while applying for renewal of their residency permits.

Al Sayer noted that over 17,000 drug cases had been registered over the past 10 years.

Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.8 million.

Meanwhile, a medical official stated last week that 327 people had died due to drug and alcohol addiction in Kuwait over the past five years.

The most prevalent drugs in Kuwait included: hashish, methamphetamine, and marijuana, according to Dr Ahmed Al Shati, Head of the Medical Al Sabah Zone.

