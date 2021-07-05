Latest News

Body of missing 8-year-old Sharjah boy found in neighbor’s car

Sharjah Police found the missing body of a missing eight-year-old Indian boy inside their neighbour’s car in Al Nasseriya, Sharjah.

His parents reported the kid missing at Al Garb Police Station last June 12.

Police and emergency services conducted a massive search for the missing kid and found his body on the same day.

His remains were taken to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

Initial investigations of the Sharjah Police said “the boy went inside the car, which was left unlocked.”

“No criminal suspicion is found as per the criminal laboratory. The boy died due to high temperatures and lack of ventilation inside the car,” the statement read.

The case was referred to the public prosecution for further investigation.

