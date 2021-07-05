AFP ends rescue and retrieval ops in Sulu, death toll rises to 50

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has completed the rescue and retrieval operations in Jolo, Sulu following a tragic plane crash of its C-130 aircraft, carrying counter-insurgency troops, on Sunday.

‘We have already completed our rescue and retrieval ops,” AFP Chief Cirilito Sobejana said on Monday.

Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen Corleto Vinluan, on the other hand, reported the latest death toll in Sunday’s crash at 50. The remains of five missing soldiers have been recovered.

At least 47 military personnel were killed, 3 civilians also died from the incident.

The AFP official said that they are ruling out foul play for now, but all angles are being looked into. It said that the plane was manned by seasoned pilots.

The army is still locating the radio transmission and flight data to help shed light on what transpired during the flight.