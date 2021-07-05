Latest News

Abu Dhabi revises PCR test, quarantine procedures for returning residents

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Travelers including citizens and residents returning to Abu Dhabi from abroad will have to undergo updated procedures starting July 5, officials said.

Vaccinated travelers from ‘green list’ destinations will have to undergo a PCR test on arrival without being quarantined, but will have to take a PCR test on day 6.

Those arriving from other destinations not included in the ‘green list’ must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 7 days, and then another PCR test on day 6.

The protocol applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents, who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented in the vaccine report on the Alhosn app.

However, unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from ‘green list’ countries needed to take a PCR test on arrival — without quarantine – and then another PCR test on days 6 and 12.

Arrivals from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, be under quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on day 11.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sara Duterte to decide on presidential bid in October- HNP official

3 mins ago

Pope Francis to undergo colon surgery in Rome hospital

14 mins ago

Drug test may become mandatory for citizens, expats in Kuwait

17 mins ago

Man jailed for traveling to PH to have sex with minor

22 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button