Abu Dhabi revises PCR test, quarantine procedures for returning residents

Travelers including citizens and residents returning to Abu Dhabi from abroad will have to undergo updated procedures starting July 5, officials said.

Vaccinated travelers from ‘green list’ destinations will have to undergo a PCR test on arrival without being quarantined, but will have to take a PCR test on day 6.

Those arriving from other destinations not included in the ‘green list’ must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 7 days, and then another PCR test on day 6.

The protocol applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents, who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented in the vaccine report on the Alhosn app.

However, unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from ‘green list’ countries needed to take a PCR test on arrival — without quarantine – and then another PCR test on days 6 and 12.

Arrivals from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, be under quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on day 11.