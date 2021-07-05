19 arrested for embezzling AED 183 million from law firm in Dubai

As many as 19 people from different nationalities who allegedly embezzling a law firm of AED 183 million have been brought before the Criminal Court by the Public Prosecution in Dubai

The defendants – who included four fugitives — were also accused of forging official documents, and using them to set up four consultancy firms in other countries.

The crooked conspiracy of loot came to light in 2017 when the law firm owner found that the office manager – and other accused — had tampered with the firm’s profits by falsifying final statements and forging documents, according to the Al Khaleej daily.

The owner complained to police about the office manager and other employees indulging in forgery and also establishing legal consultancy offices in four countries to steal money from his office and his clients.

Subsequent investigations revealed the main defendant had submitted a request in 2014 on behalf of three other defendants, with a power of attorney certified by the notary public, to establish a company for administrative services and consultancy.

In 2016, the fourth defendant submitted a request to cancel the company’s contract.

The Dubai Public Prosecution charged each of the defendants on seven counts, including embezzlement of AED 183,660,000 belonging to the law firm.

In addition, the Dubai Public Prosecution also charged the main defendant with leaking the law firm’s client data to companies set up by him with his wife and other defendants in a free zone in two cities in the country and four cities around the world. (AW)