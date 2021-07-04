Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE-based Filipino bags best director award at Europe film festival

A short film titled “Panahon Ng Ligalig” has bagged the Europe Film Festival’s “best director” award for a UAE-based Filipino.

The film highlighted a true story of Vietnamese refugees being sheltered by the Philippine government in Puerto Princesa, Palawan,” according to the film’s director Francis Luscianne Javier Gacer, who works as a designer in a multinational supermarket chain in the UAE.

Gacer said that the entire group comprising artists and crew members were overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Dubai.

He added that the original song ‘Hele’ was composed by Robz Gonzalves and Benjohn Tamayo, and performed by Allyson Sandian. He also shared that acapella version of ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’ was done by Meljun Villoria.

Gacer was also awarded as “Best Director” for his action-drama movie “Langay-langayan sa Nanunuyong Palayan,” — a tragic story of farmers deprived of rights to own the land that they farmed. (AW)

