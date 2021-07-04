Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Remittances sent by OFWs affected by PH’s return in dirty money list

File photo

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) could face another headache aside from the ongoing economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic as remittances sent by OFWs will be affected by the Philippines’ inclusion in the watchlist of global dirty money watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The FATF has included the Philippines in its gray list of countries under increased monitoring.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Association of Remittance Company Compliance Officers president Guadalupe Vergel De Dios explained the inclusion of the country in the gray list, OFWs that will send money to their families back home will be tagged as a high-risk customer.

De Dios said the customer will now be required to provide additional documents and data points to prove financial capacity aside from capturing five data points and presenting Identification.

He added that this may lead to increase in operational costs for remittance companies and expenses on sending money.

This means there could also be delays in remittances which is detrimental especially during pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has vowed to put all its hands on deck to remove the country from the gray list.

AMLC executive director Mel Georgie Racela said a one nation approach is needed to combat money laundering. He said it includes enforcement of our the Anti-Terrorism Law, anti-terrorism financing laws, and supervisory framework of supervisors.

The Philippines is expected to exit the gray list upon the completion of all action plans on or before January 2023, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno. (RA)

