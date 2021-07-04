Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW found murdered in Malaysia

An overseas Filipino worker was found dead in some bushes near a night market in Ranau district of Sabah in Malaysia on July 3.

The body of the 30-year-old Filipino was noticed by members of the public who informed the police.

District Police Chief deputy superintendent Simiun Lomudin said the man had sustained injuries to his head and body, after being probably hit with a blunt object between 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

He said that investigations highlighted the incident being caused by a fight involving jealousy and that the victim’s family members had said the man had gone out to meet a woman.

Police are suspecting the killer to be a foreigner, who is on the run after the fight and is being hunted by them amidst investigations being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, the police have urged those having any information concerning the murder to report it to the nearest police station. (AW)

