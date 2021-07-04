Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DSWD ready to face corruption probe, assures SAP funds all accounted for

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has refuted Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s allegations that at least P10.4 billion worth of SAP funds went missing.

It comes after the boxing icon turned senator on Saturday claimed that Php10.4 billion worth of SAP funds were not given to beneficiaries.

He also claimed that more or less Php50 billion was transferred to Starpay e-wallet service when it just had paid-up capital of Php62,000. Moreover, Php14 billion worth of funds for 1.8 million beneficiaries went to Starpay, when it only had 500,000 people who signed up for the service.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao assured the public that there are no missing funds in SAP distribution.

“Nais din natin bigyan diin na wala pong “nawawalang pondo” hinggil dito sa SAP implementation,” Dumlao pointed out.

“All our financial transactions are accounted for. Gayundin po tinitiyak natin na (Also, we want to ensure that) we are able to comply with the generally accepted accounting system,” she added.

Dumlao explained that the SAP funds received by financial service providers (FSPs), including Starpay were liquidated while the remaining funds not given or claimed by beneficiaries have been returned to the DSWD.

She went on saying that DSWD is ready to face probe on the alleged irregularities in government’s handling of SAP distribution.

“DSWD is willing to face any investigating body and present the necessary evidence/documents to clarify those raised by the good Senator,” Dumlao said.

She also stressed that DSWD has attended several Congressional hearings relative to the distribution of SAP funds. (RA)

