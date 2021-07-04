Latest NewsNewsTFT News

17 killed in Sulu military plane crash

Photo from Facebook: @Pondohan TV

A Philippine military aircraft, which was carrying troops crashed after missing the runway in the country’s south, killing at least 17 people and injuring 40.

Ninety-two people, most of them army personnel, were on board the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft when the accident happened as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province around midday, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.

“So far 40 wounded and injured were rescued and 17 bodies recovered,” Lorenzana added.

RELATED STORY: AFP chief confirms military plane crash in Sulu, at least 40 rescued

Photos taken by local media outlet Pondohan TV and posted on their Facebook page showed the wrecked body of the plane engulfed in flames. A plume of thick black smoke rose above houses located near the crash site, media reports said.

Armed Forces Chief General Cirilito Sobejana said the aircraft had been carrying troops from Cagayan de Oro on the southern island of Mindanao when it “missed the runway” and tried to land on Jolo.

The plane tried to “regain power but didn’t make it,” he told local media, describing the accident as “very unfortunate”.

According to Sobejana, the 40 rescued are being treated at the nearby 11th Infantry Division hospital.

The cause of the crash, according to Air Force spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Maynard Mariano, will be investigated. (AW)

