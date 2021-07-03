Trudeau urges Filipino-Canadians to participate in public office

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called upon Filipino-Canadians to ensure diversity in Canada’s government through their official presence.

Canada’s Filipino community being represented in critical aspects of governance was needed to maintain diversity in the government through different sectors, Trudeau told television personality Melissa Grelo during the virtual celebration of Filipino Heritage month.

Trudeau also noted that decision-making would witness a broader perspective through different communities joining the Canadian government.

Canada’s Prime Minister also added that the government’s decision to ensure Canada’s first-ever gender-balanced Cabinet being highlighted focused on every voice being heard including women and incredibly diverse MPs and leaders in government.

He urged strong Filipino-Canadians particularly to run for public office through the Liberal Party, because leaving decision-making and other problem-solving processes to a group having a similar profile would probably result in predictable solutions.

Bringing together people with different backgrounds would ensure solutions that are deeper, thoughtful, creative, and interesting, besides being relevant to a broader range of people facing such challenges, Trudeau added.

Filipino Heritage Month is celebrated every June in Canada, following a proposal in 2016 that highlighted Canada acknowledging the Filipino community’s contributions to society. (AW)