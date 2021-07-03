Stranded OFWs in Saudi Arabia “padlocked, starved” in shelter

A group of nine Filipino domestic helpers in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia are pleading for help after they were padlocked and left to starve at the accommodation provided by their agency.

The said overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were victims of abuse, sexual harassment, and exploitation.

The group filed a complaint to their Saudi agency about contract violations committed by their employers including delayed wages, physical abuse, working beyond the mandated hours and lack of enough rest.

In a video, the group complained about their inhumane condition wherein they were practically detained in the shelter.

Moreover, their food ratio is not regularly given and they can’t go out to buy one as the doors are locked.

According to the stranded workers they were staying in the accommodation for three to nine months already.

“At kailangan namin mag-antay buksan ang door para makapag-igib sa 3rd floor para sa maiinom. Gutom ang inabot sa mga amo, gutom pa din inabot sa accommodation sana po ay madinig ninyo,” said Gina, one of the domestic workers staying at the shelter.

Assistant Labor Attache Antonio Mutoc of POLO-OWWA has visited the stranded OFWs and immediately ordered to assign Filipino officers to monitor their situation.

Mutoc said POLO-OWWA already asked the agency to file a written report.

He added that the agency prioritizes their fellow Saudi nationals hence food is not adequate for the domestic workers at the shelter.

The Saudi agency has vowed to provide enough food for nine stranded workers while they were transferred to a bigger and more comfortable accommodation.

The repatriation of the abused OFWs is now in the works.

Meanwhile, Labor Attache Atty. Fidel Macauyag admitted that it is difficult to monitor all Saudi recruitment agencies (SRAs) but they are working to strictly enforce verification and prevent abuse of employers and agencies.

In fact, 60 agencies were suspended already while 62 agencies were blacklisted including employers.

“Wala na tayong new accreditation. We are in the process of filtering, dami naming na find out na parang bahay daga ang accommodation, hindi namin i-renew,” Macuyag said.

He also added POLO-OWWA will conduct more visits to accommodations and worksites to ensure the safety and wellbeing of OFWs.