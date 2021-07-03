Schoolchildren in UK discover ‘Orange juice’ provides ‘fake positive’ results for COVID-19 tests

Schoolchildren in the UK have been using juice for a COVID-19 lateral flow test to generate “fake positive” results – and possibly get two weeks off from school.

A UK science teacher said that teachers were treated to a display of this experiment by the students, who described it as a “great way to stay away two weeks from school.”

Meanwhile, an experiment by the Guardian revealed that the acidity of the orange juice ensured the positive signs, which could also be produced through other foods and drinks including ketchup and Coca-Cola.

Describing the discovery as not surprising, Prof Andrea Sella of University College, London, said that this was not a ‘false positive’, which usually took take place in spite of adherence to the protocol.

Meanwhile, this discovery was highlighted on TikTok with many people sharing their videos of their efforts in trying out different fluids. News reports stated that over 6.5m views of videos had been uploaded on social media under the search term #fakecovidtest.

However, Jon Deeks, a professor of biostatistics at the University of Birmingham, criticized the discovery as affecting students, their families, and their bubble at school besides being a harmful way to fake a day off school.

Mark Lorch, a professor of science communication and chemistry at the University of Hull, noted the possibility of spotting a “faked” positive test by washing it with a buffer solution that restores the correct pH to the device, while the “positive” line in a faked test disappears, revealing the negative result. (AW)