Philippines’ Taal volcano causes 48 quakes in 24 hours

The Taal Volcano in Batangas province of the Philippines has begun to erupt again, but in tiny explosions around 100 metres high, while causing 48 tremors in barely 24 hours.

Authorities have begun evacuating residents living in the area around the volcano’s ‘danger zone’.

PHIVOLCS’ latest monitoring reports of the volcano on July 3 highlighted active upwelling of hot volcanic fluid at its main crater that generated plumes as high as 100 meters, according to the monitoring authority Phivolcs.

Phivolcs chief Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr. stated that the duration of Taal’s volcanic activity could not be ascertained.

He also noted that that the latest explosions with lava shooting up 200 meters high from the mouth of the volcano had been reported on July 1.

The volcano’s 24-hour monitoring witnessed three short phreatomagmatic explosions, 48 volcanic earthquakes and sulfur dioxide emissions measuring 10,254 tons.

As of posting time, Taal Volcano’s activity of emitting smoke and gas continues. PHIVOLCS continues to monitor the volcano due to imminent risks of possible eruptions that may cause deaths.

The Taal Volcano had last erupted on January 12, 2020, when a phreatomagmatic eruption from its main crater spewed ashes over Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and some parts of Central Luzon and Ilocos Region. (AW)