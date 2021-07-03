PH holds reorientation sessions for vaccinators

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) is carrying out reorientation sessions for vaccinators to ensure that proper procedures including successful vaccinations are being carried out, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on July 3.

This procedure was done in the wake of Filipinos not receiving proper vaccinations, including a case where the syringe needle was pulled out without the vaccine being injected into the arm. This video went viral on social media creating a wave of concern among Filipinos who got their jabs at vaccination sites.

“Since the reports of the vaccines not being injected came out, Today, we had a big reorientation of protocols where we invited all the vaccinators who could come,” Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino at the LAging Handa briefing.

Vergeire said that the series of reorientation sessions include all vaccinators in the country, noting that existing protocols called for a supervisor being present at each site daily to ensure the quality of processes and inventory of vaccines.

Highlighting the health and welfare of volunteer medical workers, she urged authorities to ensure that they are well-rested with eight-hour working and staff rotation.

Meanwhile, Makati Mayor Abby Binay confirmed that the recent video incident took place at an inoculation site in her city. She described it as a human error that was immediately corrected.

However, when the Makati incident witnessed the DOH implementing “immediate improvements” in vaccination protocols to avoid a repeat of the situation, multiple videos later appeared on social media highlighting the same mistake. (AW)