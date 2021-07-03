NDRRMC: Over 1,000 people evacuated in Batangas due to Taal explosion

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday that some 1,282 individuals or 317 families were evacuated due to the Taal Volcano eruption.

The NDRRMC however said that the number of evacuees can grow to 14,495 people or 3,523 families due to the volcano’s activity.

The families are currently staying in 11 evacuation centers.

“The volcano island is of course off-limits and the high risk baragays nman po are being evacuated by the local government units based on the recommendation of PHIVOLCS,” NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal told reporters.

Poblacion and Sinturisan in San Nicolas; Gulod, Buso Buso, Bugaan West, and Bugaan East in Laurel; Subic Ilaya, Banyaga, and Bilibinwang in Agoncillo; Apacay in Taal; Luyos and Boot in Tanauan City; and San Sebastian in Balete were some of the barangays affected by the eruption.

Timbal adds that the municipality of Agoncillo in Batangas has started evacuation activities as early as 5PM last thursday.

The local government of Laurel also evacuated residents from high-risk barangays.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said Thursday that the phreatomagmatic plume that happened today is not similar to its January 2020 eruption.

In a virtual briefing, PHIVOLCS said that the magma below the volcano has been de-pressurized.

“Nung bago po pumutok ang Taal, ito po ay closed system, no? So ‘yung magma po na nakaimpok po sa pinakailalim pa po ng Taal ay pressurized pa. Kaya po nung pumutok ay napakabilis ng akyat ng magma at napakalakas,” PHIVOLCS volcano monitoring eruption and prediction division chief Ma. Antonia Bornassaid.

Taal Volcano has spewed ash and steam during its 2020 eruption.

“De-pressurized na ‘yung magma, open-system na po ang Taal, nakakapag de-gas na po siya ng dire-diretsyo, at nawawalan po siya ng pwersa na naninigas… at hindi po nakakapag-ipon ng gas overpressure,” she added.

PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said that the volcano will continue to omit sulfur dioxide. He said that future eruptions will be hard to predict.

“Nasa Alert Level 3 tayo at ‘yung pacing ng activity ng Bulkang Taal… hindi mabilis kumpara sa last year. So ibig sabihin mas nag de-degas ang magma. Mas maiigi nga ‘yan para ‘yung explosion ay hindi masyadong malaki,” he said.

“’Yung scenario na puwede natin makita, puwedeng ganyan lang muna o puwede rin namang mag-escalate. Pero so far wala tayong nakikitang kakaiba doon sa pamamaga ng bulkan,” Solidum added.

PHIVOLCS adds that so far the ashfall is concentrated around the main crater of the Taal Volcano.

“Dahil meron pong kaugnay na magma ang phreatomagmatic eruption, maari pong magkaroon ulit tayo ng minor fissuring katulad po ng naranasan natin last year; kung saan po umuurong, gumagalaw po ‘yung magma syempre may mababakante na mga puwang sa ilalim ng bulkan,: Bornas said. (TDT)