NBI arrests nurse, med tech, Chinese for selling Sinovac vaccines

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) caught a nurse, a medical technologist and a Chinese national selling the Chinese made Sinovac vaccines.

Authorities received a tip about a group selling the COVID-19 vaccines. Its asset team then posed as buyers of the vaccines for Php840,000.00.

The NBI pointed out that most of the clients from this modus are Chinese nationals.

The woman who was arrested claimed that she was only the middleman and she only learned about the selling of vaccines from Facebook.

The three will be charged for violating the Food and Drug Administration law. (TDT)

