DOH says no report yet of vaccines being replaced with water

The Department of Health said that it has not received any report about COVID-19 vaccines being replaced by water in syringes as claimed by Senate President Tito Sotto.

“Doon sa remark ni Senator Sotto, wala naman tayong nakukuha pang reports regarding this,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Sotto previously claimed that there have been a number of failed vaccinations apart from Makati City.

Sotto said that one complaint said some vaccinators simply put water into syringes.

“We are strictly monitoring vaccination sites. We have asked the vaccination sites to have overseers or supervisors that will go around the stations in the vaccination site para masiguro na ang mga ganitong klaseng pangyayari ay hindi na mauulit,” the health official said. (TDT)

