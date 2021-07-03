Doctor fined after pregnant woman lost her baby due to medical malpractice

A Dubai-based doctor has been convicted of negligence and medical malpractice and over failure to ask about a pregnant patient’s medical history causing the woman to lose her baby.

The 31-year old South African woman was suffering from lupus and 32 weeks pregnant.

In March 2016, she was brought to a private hospital inMarch 2016 after complaining of heartburn, chest pain, and swelling in the face and body.

The 34-year-old doctor from Iraq, who examined her failed to ask about the patient’s medical history and prescribed paracetamol before discharging her.

“Two days after being discharged, my client’s condition deteriorated and she fell unconscious,” the woman’s lawyer, Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowaad Advocates, said during a court hearing.

“She was found by the domestic helper who called an ambulance but it was too late and she delivered a stillborn baby due to what reports said was eclampsia and placental abruption.”

Awatif cited a report by the Dubai Health Authority committee of physicians confirming that negligence and malpractice caused the woman to lose her baby.

The lawyer furthered that her client quit her job as a financial advisor to focus on her pregnancy.

She also the court that the couple had to cover the expenses for a condition the client has suffered due to doctor’s malpractice.

The woman was diagnosed with severe preeclampsia and Hellp syndrome, a pregnancy complication that affects the blood and liver, after a month of losing her baby.

“My client, a financial analyst, and her husband still suffer emotional, financial, and physical damages due to such breach of duties,” Awatif said.

In January, the Dubai Court of Misdemeanours found the defendant guilty of medical malpractice and fined AED 50,000.

The Court of Appeal last month, ordered the doctor to pay an additional AED 20,000 in blood money for the death of the baby.

The woman’s lawyer has also filed a civil case seeking compensation for the emotional and physical damages that the incident has caused to her client. (RA)