DFA orders immediate assistance for stranded Filipino child with special needs in Abu Dhabi

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. assured a stranded Filipino family in the UAE that their kid with special needs will be provided with the assistance that they need for their child.

Locsin promised the family of Lucas Iñigo Ricamora that they will go “all out” for Lucas to ensure his safety and well-being.

“@DFAPHL @slyarriola Sarah, let’s go all out for this kid. He has a special place in DFA heart as you well know,” said DFA Sec. Locsin on Twitter, in his reply to Malou Talosig.

Talosig, in a series of tweets, shared the plight of the Ricamora family stating that concerns on the child’s health forced them to delay their repatriation flight from June 30 to July 12.

From Dubai, they had to return to their apartment in Abu Dhabi and asked their landlord for a few more days to stay.

Lucas’ mother, whose contract has expired as of June said that she will be unable to join her child and husband in the Philippines since her new employer in the USA expects her to be there by July 19.

She hopes to get assistance for her husband and child from the airport until they arrive safely in Manila, citing that her husband might not know what to do since he’s not a medical frontlineR. She also seeks help from the government to help cover their fines and other expenses.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Ysmael Arriola affirmed that authorities in the UAE are in contact with the family, who are now set to fly home by July 12.

“@PHinUAE is in close contact with the family and will render appropriate assistance,” assured Usec Ariola.