Body of ‘missing’ Filipina found in debris of Florida condo collapse

Bettina Obias’ wait for good news took a sad turn when the bodies of her relatives were found beneath the rubble of the condominium that collapse in Florida recently.

Describing her deceased aunt Maricoy as her second “Mom,” Obias lamented over her hopes of the couple — Maricoy Obias Bonnefoy and her Chilean husband Claudio – being found alive, even as search and rescue teams worked overtime in Surfside, Florida on July 2.

While around 22 bodies have been retrieved from the condo debris, 126 people still remain missing in the collapse.

US President Joe Biden visited the site on July 1 and thanked rescue teams while also promising federal support to the collapse victims’ next-of-kin.

Biden assured federal government immediate assistance like housing and long-term help for the victims and said that it was critical to determine the reasons behind the building’s collapse, whether adjacent towers were safe, and prevention of such tragedies occurring elsewhere. (AW)

