Will Anne Curtis follow Bea Alonzo’s transfer to Kapuso network?

Anne Curtis denied that she will follow the decision of Bea Alonzo to transfer to the Kapuso network.

This, after GMA bosses shared screenshots of the ZOOM conference with the actress.

Also present in the meeting are executives of VIVA Films and VIVA Artists Agency, the management of Anne.

“Thank God for a very productive afternoon! Very refreshing to see you again @annecurtissmith #goodvibes #gmafilms #gma #viva”GMA executive Joey Abacan said.

The photo went viral, especially that solid Kapamilya fans are disappointed with Alonzo’s network transfer.

“Hahaha Yes. Kalma. They pitched a film for next year na hindi pa naman sure yet. As always, I need to read the script first before making a decision. The last viva x gma film I did was IN YOUR EYES with Ate Claudine & Richard. I was already a Kapamilya then. So Kalma Lang,” Anne tweeted.

She also reiterated that she will be back to her noontime show “It’s Showtime”.

“And isa pa, babalik pa ako sa It’s Showtime. So kalma lang madlang peeps,” she added.

Anne started her career in 1998 under Viva Artist. She first appeared on GMA before transferring to ABS-CBN in 2004.

Anne is the most followed Filipino celebrity on Twitter and Instagram.