Six arrested for attempting to smuggle 200kg of illegal drugs in Sharjah

Sharjah Police arrested six individuals for attempting to smuggle more than 200 kilograms of crystal meth and heroin into the emirate.

The illegal substance was estimated to have a street value of AED 35 million ($9.53m).

Sharjah Police conducted a drug bust operation in a dhow boat at Port Khalid.

Lt Col Majid Al Asam, director of the anti-narcotics department at Sharjah Police said they received information from an undercover source about the illegal substance while the dhow was still at sea on its way to the UAE.

The police discovered drugs wrapped in plastic bags and hidden between the wood panels under the deck of the boat.

The police force confiscated 209kg of crystal meth and 6.9kg of heroin, both intended to be sold on the streets of the UAE.

Investigations are still ongoing to find out the identities of those who were supposed to receive the narcotics, Col Al Asam said.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been arrested referred to the prosecution for further legal action.

