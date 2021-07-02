POLO validation of vaccination status exclusive to OFWs, says IATF

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said the validation from the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs) as proof of vaccination status is exclusive to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) only.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday that POLOs will start accepting applications for validation on Monday, July 5.

OFWs from ‘green list’ countries and who have been fully vaccinated may avail of the green lanes beginning this month. Under the green lane, they will only undergo seven-day quarantine instead of 14 days.

According to a resolution from IATF, vaccinated OFWs must “carry their official documentation of full vaccination validated through POLOs.”

They can also present their international vaccination certificate.

Upon arrival in the country, the said documents will be presented to Bureau of Quarantine representative for re-verification at the one-stop shop of the Department of Transportation.