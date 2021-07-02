Latest News

POLO validation of vaccination status exclusive to OFWs, says IATF

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said the validation from the Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs) as proof of vaccination status is exclusive to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) only.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday that POLOs will start accepting applications for validation on Monday, July 5.

OFWs from ‘green list’ countries and who have been fully vaccinated may avail of the green lanes beginning this month. Under the green lane, they will only undergo seven-day quarantine instead of 14 days.

According to a resolution from IATF, vaccinated OFWs must “carry their official documentation of full vaccination validated through POLOs.”

They can also present their international vaccination certificate.

Upon arrival in the country, the said documents will be presented to Bureau of Quarantine representative for re-verification at the one-stop shop of the Department of Transportation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Lagyan ko ng cap ‘yung butas’: Duterte jokes amid Taal Volcano unrest

1 hour ago
Taal Volcano Eruption

PHIVOLCS explains what Taal Volcano ‘worst-case scenario’ could look like

1 hour ago

Filipina gets life sentence in Seattle for hatching murder plot against her husband

2 hours ago

Duterte tells Pacquiao: ‘Attend Congress, huwag pa-absent-absent’

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button