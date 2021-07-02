Latest News

Pacquiao asks Lacson to be his VP in 2022 polls

Staff Report

Senator Ping Lacson admitted that Senator Manny Pacquiao was bent on running for president in the 2022 polls.

“We had a hearing in the committee of the whole. We were at the Senate lounge, he approached me and asked, ‘Are you going to run, boss?’ I replied: ‘I am still thinking, it’s very tentative. How about you?’ I asked him and he answered: ‘I’m determined,’”Lacson said in an interview with One News.

The veteran lawmaker said that he has yet to decide on his political plans and Pacquiao should also consider Senate President Tito Sotto.

“I told him: ‘If I won’t run, maybe you can get SP as your VP?’ He said: ‘We’ll talk about it.’ So we’re in that situation,” Lacson added.

Lacson said that Pacquiao was among the two personalities who asked him to be their running mate.

Lacson did not disclose the other potential candidate.

The senator said that he is still weighing in on his options since the next administration will inherit a lot of problems.

