‘Lagyan ko ng cap ‘yung butas’: Duterte jokes amid Taal Volcano unrest

President Rodrigo Duterte made a joke when asked about the eruption of Taal Volcano on Thursday.

“Hindi ko malaman kung – dumaan man kami kanina. Siguro lagyan ko lang ng cap, ‘yung butas. Taal na ‘yan,” Duterte said.

The President also downplayed the recent eruption saying it was not a grave concern.

“We will raise the alert on the level that it should. Now, it’s just a rumbling and it’s spewing. I do not know if it’s really the ashes. Apektado raw tayo,” he added.

Duterte said that government aid was ready for those affected by the volcanic activities.

The President also joked about some of his Cabinet members not present during his speech may have already fallen into the crater.

On the other hand, Duterte expressed confidence in DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista’s capability to extend aid.

“He has placed advanced aid in warehouses – it’s stationed there already. It could get worse, but I said there would be instant gratification because there are workers on the ground,”

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday that some 1,282 individuals or 317 families were evacuated due to the Taal Volcano eruption.

The NDRRMC said that the number of evacuees can grow to 14,495 people or 3,523 families due to the volcano’s activity.

The families are currently staying in 11 evacuation centers.

Taal Volcano has spewed ash and steam during its 2020 eruption.