Kuwait bans entry for partially vaccinated expats

Staff Report3 hours ago

Kuwait will not allow entry for expats who have taken just a single jab of the COVID-19 vaccine or an unapproved vaccine.

This decision came amid preparations to allow entry of fully vaccinated expats into Kuwait starting August 1. The COVID-vaccines must be approved by the Gulf country.

The Cabinet-approved vaccines include: Pfizer, Oxford, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

Expats who have received only one of the approved doses and have traveled abroad will not be able to enter Kuwait unless they are vaccinated with a second dose of the approved vaccine.

The government of Kuwait urged expats to make necessary approved vaccine arrangements before August 1 for their children under the age of 15 before their travel.

