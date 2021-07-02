Latest News

Filipina gets life sentence in Seattle for hatching murder plot against her husband

A Filipina in Seattle, United States has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for hatching a murder plot against her husband.

Rosalina Misina Mendoza had been initially convicted of first-degree murder in 1983 for the death of her husband, William “Bill” Edmondson, a US Navy serviceman.

Her ex-husband Richard Manthie, too, was sentenced to life without parole after being convicted, of aggravated first-degree murder in 1982, according to court documents.

Oxygen.com and the streamed program “Snapped” highlighted how “Mendoza got Manthie drunk to kill Edmonson.”

Manthie had stated that, on the night of the murder, Mendoza gave him a case of beer while knowing that he would get violent when drunk.

Then, when she showed up with Edmonson and introduced him as her new husband, Manthie brutally beat up Edmondson.

However, when the injured Edmonson told Mendoza that he would change his insurance policy by taking her off as beneficiary, she told Manthie to kill him.

Manthie then shot Edmonson in the head and they dumped his body in the woods where it was found by authorities later.

