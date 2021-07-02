Dubai doctor fined AED70,000 after pregnant woman lost her baby due to medical malpractice

A Dubai-based doctor has been convicted of negligence and medical malpractice and over failure to ask about a pregnant patient’s medical history causing the woman to lose her baby.

The 31-year old South African woman was suffering from lupus and 32 weeks pregnant.

In March 2016, she was brought to a private hospital after complaining of heartburn, chest pain, and swelling in the face and body.

The 34-year-old doctor from Iraq, who examined her failed to ask about the patient’s medical history and prescribed paracetamol before discharging her.

“Two days after being discharged, my client’s condition deteriorated and she fell unconscious,” the woman’s lawyer, Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowaad Advocates, said during a court hearing.

“She was found by the domestic helper who called an ambulance but it was too late and she delivered a stillborn baby due to what reports said was eclampsia and placental abruption.”

In January, Dubai Court of Misdemeanours found the defendant guilty of medical malpractice and fined AED 50,000.

The Court of Appeal last month, ordered the doctor to pay an additional AED 20,000 in blood money for the death of the baby.

The woman’s lawyer has also filed a civil case seeking compensation for the emotional and physical damages that the incident has caused to her client.