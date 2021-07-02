EXPLAINER: The ABCDs of mutual fund investment for OFWs

For first-time investors, going for mutual investment is advised by most financial experts.

It is deemed to be the most effective way to invest hard-earned money, especially for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), because it does not need a huge amount of capital to start with.

In a webinar of FirstMetroSec in cooperation with The Filipino Times, JP Billiones, Business Development Officer of First Metro Securities, explained that a mutual fund is a financial vehicle that links an investor to a professional investment company, whose expertise revolves in growing money by investing it in securities like stocks, bonds, money market instruments, and other assets.

“The fund manager, sya ‘yung may discretion to invest ‘yung nain-entrust natin na money or investment sa tamang platform para mapalago yung pera,” Billiones said.

On lock-in periods, some mutual funds have shorter or don’t even have holding periods. This means that investors can redeem their investment at any time.

Dr. Karen Remo, multi-awarded CEO of New Perspective Media and Publisher of The Filipino Times, summed up the ABCDs of mutual fund investment:

A- Amateur

B- Bite-sized

C- Cost-effective

D- Diversified

Remo said it’s good for ‘amateur’ or first-timers in terms of investment because an individual only needs a small amount, bite-sized capital as low as AED80 or PHP1,000. It’s cost-effective because, at a very low amount, a person can already start his journey to achieve his/her financial goal.

On the other hand, it’s diversified because a first-time investor can already invest in a wide range of blue-chip companies.

In terms of investing, Billiones reminded: “Minsan tinitingnan lang ng tao ay potential return. Pero hindi nakikita ang kaakibat na risk.”

For those interested, mutual fund investment is now made easier. They can now own online investing account with The Philippines’ Best Broker by simply visit https://www.firstmetrosec.com.ph/fmsec/registration/path

Account opening is fully online, completely paperless, and open 24/7.