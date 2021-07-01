WATCH: OFW sa UAE halos mamalimos matapos macancel ang flight ng limang beses

Isang stranded OFW sa UAE ang umaasa na lang sa relief goods para makakain sa isang araw. Panoorin ang video #TheFilipinoTimes
Staff Report
The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]
Related Articles
WATCH: Stranded OFW sa UAE, gumastos ng mahigit P75,000 para sa visa dahil sa travel ban
29 mins ago
Filipino performer Bailey May of Now United to join concert in Louvre Abu Dhabi, streaming tonight July 1 at 10pm
8 hours ago
Check AlsoClose