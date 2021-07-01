WATCH: Man chomps on chicken wings as restaurant gets robbed

A video has gone viral online about a man coolly eating his chicken meal in a restaurant – even as the eating house was being robbed by an armed man.

Whether the man was very hungry or did not notice what was going on – is not known. However, what could be seen very clearly was that the man was enjoying his bucket meal of chicken wings and nuggets and did not want to be – or seem to be – disturbed in the process.

The video that runs for a minute and 11 seconds shared on YouTube by the channel ‘Real Violence For Knowledge 2’, already has nearly 300,000 views as of posting time.

The video displayed the helmet-wearing robber entering the restaurant with a weapon and, in the ensuing commotion, some people managing to escape while the others were held hostage.

The robber was then seen slowly moving through the restaurant while asking the customers to hand over their valuables and other possessions. Meanwhile, the lone diner continued consuming his meal unaffected – even as the robbery was in progress.

However, the video drew many queries and thoughts from viewers who commented on what may have been going through the lone diner’s mind.

YouTube users expressed the man’s thoughts differently, like “This could be my last chicken wing,” while another asked, “What did people expect him to do? Throw it away?”

Many others commented on the quality of the chicken wings meal by stating “The food there must taste awesome, like ambrosia!” (AW)